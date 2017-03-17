Bus driver credited with rescuing 5-year-old boy lost in the cold

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – A bus driver in Wisconsin is being credited with coming to the rescue of a little boy.

Denise Wilson was taking a break on her bus route when she heard screaming near a gas station.

“I looked over from where the sound was coming from and it was him just running up the street hollering,” Wilson told WTMJ.

A 5-year-old boy was lost in 20 degree weather without a coat or shoes.

“He was crying and I said, ‘It will be OK. Stop crying, stop crying,” she said.

Police say the little boy sneaked out of his home in the middle of the night without his parents’ knowledge. Investigators say he ran several blocks until he was found by Wilson.