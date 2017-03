OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews were on the scene of a business fire in north Oklahoma City Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to 12920 Broadway Extension.

TAC 2: Commercial fire alarm 12920 Broadway Extension. Tires behind dealership reported to be on fire. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 17, 2017

Tires were reportedly on fire near the back of the business.

Everyone at the dealership got out safely.