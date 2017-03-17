× Edmond police wishing to speak with driver seen in local neighborhood

EDMOND, Okla. – Authorities in Edmond are hoping to speak with a driver of a vehicle who was recently spotted in a nearby neighborhood.

Officials with the Edmond Police Department say they would like to speak with the man, who is described as being around 40-years-old with a gray goatee.

The vehicle he was seen driving is a silver or white Lincoln Towncar with obvious damage to the front end.

If you have any information on the driver, call Edmond police.