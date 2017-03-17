Good news about the loose horse featured in Oklahoma man’s viral video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – There is good news about the loose horse featured in an Oklahoma man’s viral video.

Derek Vanzandt was driving in the 11000 block of Sheffield St., near S.E. 15th and Westminster in Midwest City, when he saw a horse running through the neighborhood.

If you lost your dog I found him on 15th and Reno pic.twitter.com/dABlPVTmhK — Derek_Tyler (@Derek_vanzandt) March 15, 2017

“If you lost your dog I found him on 15th and Reno,” Vanzandt hilariously captioned the video.

The post quickly went viral on Twitter, with more than 126,000 “likes” and more than 53,000 “retweets.”

After the video went viral, many were left wondering what happened to the horse?

KFOR crews called Midwest City Animal Welfare and they let us know that there is a happy ending to this story.

They told us the horse was picked up and safely returned to its owner.