‘It was very disturbing:’ Neighborhood taking precautions as police search for alleged ‘predator’

EDMOND, Okla. -- A family centered, "very safe" neighborhood is looking for ways to protect its children as police search for a man they say exposed himself to kids on Thursday.

"Unfortunately it’s a day and age where we have to be aware of those sorts of things," said Chad Mullen, a member of the Homestead Property Owners Association. "It was very disturbing to hear that this had occurred in our neighborhood."

Homestead is now looking into installing security cameras at the entrance and exits of its neighborhood after what happened Thursday.

Edmond police want to speak with a black man with a white goatee, who they believe was driving a white, beat up Lincoln Towncar through the neighborhood.

Sometime that afternoon, police say he called a group of children over to his car, where he was engaged in lewd activity.

"Sometimes these events can escalate," said Edmond Police Sgt. James Hamm. "Best thing they can do is run away. Find an adult in a public area."

In this case, no one was injured. But the incident still caught the attention of Holly Clausen, who regularly takes her 2-year-old son to a neighborhood park.

"I’ve never seen anything suspicious myself so I’d be a little shocked," she told NewsChannel 4. "You always have to be aware, no matter where you’re at, you always have to pay attention to your surroundings, and just continue to keep everything heightened."

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmond Police.