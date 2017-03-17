Lego convention, ‘Heard on Hurd’ set for the weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s the last weekend of spring break, and there are plenty of activities to keep you busy.

Oklahoma City’s first Lego convention called ‘Brick Universe’ runs all weekend at the Cox Convention Center. Among the attractions are a 27-foot long Lego U.S.S. Missouri, a Star Wars zone and a building zone.

The weekend weather promises to be great for getting outside. You can take your family on a St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt at Martin Nature Park on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets cost just $2.

The season for ‘Heard on Hurd’ begins in Edmond on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This is an extremely popular event that will continue on the third Saturday of every month through October with food trucks, live music and shopping in downtown Edmond.

The Park Stomp Music Festival is taking place Friday through Sunday in Medicine Park, close to the Wichita Wildlife Area. Celebrate spring amid cobblestone-lined streets and check out all the new shops that have sprung up in the historic town. There will be music on the main stage, so bring a lawn chair and blankets.

You can watch Discover Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 4.