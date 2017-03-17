Man charged with murder in Texas college student’s death

ALPINE, Texas – A West Texas man has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of a college student he was dating.

The remains of Zuzu Verk were found last month in a shallow grave in the wilderness near Alpine, about 200 miles southeast of El Paso.

A Brewster County grand jury indicted Robert Fabian on Friday in the death of Verk, a student at Sul Ross State University in Alpine.

Verk, of Keller, went missing Oct. 12. Her remains were found Feb. 3 and identified through dental records.

Neighbors have said they heard Fabian and Verk argue at his Alpine apartment late evening on Oct. 11.

According to the mySanAntonio, three days after Verk went missing, police searched Fabian’s apartment.

They said his bed had no sheets or pillow cases.

A plastic painter’s drop cloth, that was purchased on Oct. 12, was also found.

His bond is set at $750,000. He already was jailed on $175,000 bond on an evidence tampering charge.

His attorney didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.