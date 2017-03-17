× Michigan Closes Out Cowboys Season In NCAA Tournament

The Michigan Wolverines closed out Brad Underwood’s first season as Oklahoma State head basketball coach with an exciting 92-91.

It’s the Pokes fifth straight ‘one and done’ performance in the NCAA tournament.

Michigan hit 11 of the 15 three pointers they shot in the second half, hitting 16 in total in their win.

The Wolverines 16 triples ties a Big Ten Conference record for a single game in the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN.

Jawun Evans led the Cowboys with 23 points and 12 assists.

The sophomore star was just three rebounds short of a triple-double.

Phil Forte, Leyton Hammonds, Jeffrey Carroll and Davon Dillard all also scored in double figures.

The Cowboys finish the season with a 20-13 record.