OKLAHOMA CITY – A couple was honored for helping a man with Alzheimer’s disease who was lost get home safely.

Erick and Gabriela Ortiz were driving in the area near Spencer and when they saw him they immediately realized he needed some help.

So, they got him inside the car and brought him to authorities who were able to get a hold of his family because of an ID bracelet on his wrist.

Authorities are honoring them for a job well done.