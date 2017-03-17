Oklahoma man seeking owner of lost Purple Heart

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is searching for a soldier.

Steve Stefanoff says he stumbled upon a Purple Heart near a busy intersection more than 20 years ago.

He says he was taking out the trash to a dumpster behind Bounty Lounge when he discovered the medal.

“One day, in the dumpster was this Purple Heart,” Stefanoff told KJRH.

The medal is addressed to a Robert A. Wilder.

After multiple Internet searches and posts to Facebook, Wilder hasn’t been found.

“I know there is somebody out there that this belongs to and we’re going to get it to them,” he said.