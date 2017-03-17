Oladipo On Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since returning from his injury, Victor Oladipo has been a welcome presence both offensively and defensively for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After missing four games due to back spasms, Oladipo has been on fire from beyond the arc, making 16-22 three point attempts.

Oladipo's hot hand has been a big contributor to the Thunder's four game win streak of the San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors.

If Oklahoma City can secure a home win over the Sacramento Kings in Saturday's matinee, the Thunder will be a season high 11 wins over 500.

Tip-off is set for 2 PM in Chesapeake Energy Arena.