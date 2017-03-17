× Sooner Women Prepare for Virtual Road Game in NCAA Tournament

.@OU_WBBall coach Sherri Coale on playing in front of partisan crowds in Seattle. #Sooners face Gonzaga Sat. pic.twitter.com/Qt9PzosHgP — SoonerSportsNetwork (@OUontheAir) March 17, 2017

#Sooners guard Maddie Manning on having played in Seattle last year. OU faces Gonzaga Saturday in #NCAATournament pic.twitter.com/1KL41TBZgz — SoonerSportsNetwork (@OUontheAir) March 17, 2017

#Sooners guard Gioya Carter on two weeks of practice leading up to #NCAATournament. pic.twitter.com/mugMWWjG4j — SoonerSportsNetwork (@OUontheAir) March 17, 2017

Sherri Coale on #Sooners practices in two weeks leading up to #NCAATournament. pic.twitter.com/4xWKu9HVwn — SoonerSportsNetwork (@OUontheAir) March 17, 2017

Oklahoma’s women’s basketball team will open NCAA Tournament play with an officially considered neutral site game on Saturday in Seattle, Washington.

The sixth seeded Sooners won’t exactly feel like its neutral though as they face 11th seeded Gonzaga in the first round.

The Bulldogs are just a few hours from home in Spokane, and should have a good crowd to support them when the game tips off at 5:40 CDT Saturday.

They also have a history of succes in the NCAA Tournament, having been to three Sweet 16’s and an Elite 8 in the last seven years.

Oklahoma comes into the Big Dance off two blowout losses, one to Baylor to end the regular season and one to West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Sooners had two weeks to regroup and get ready for the most important game of the year and they say they’re ready to play again, regardless of where and who they’re playing.

Oklahoma went through a practice Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena and a media news conference to talk about the game with Gonzaga.