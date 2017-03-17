Three inmates on the run after escaping from the Lincoln County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANDLER, Okla. - Thursday night around 11:30, Brian Moody, Sonny Baker, and Mark Robbins planned their escape from the Lincoln County Jail.

Authorities say they crawled out through the air conditioner vent and made it to a backdoor where they stripped their jail clothes and bailed.

“Early in the morning we heard some talking and loud banter back and forth, probably around that area,” said Anna Ellison.

Officials say the men stole a gray 2004 Dodge Ram pickup with the tag number: 185FGR.

And shortly later they stole second dodge pickup; A gray 2008 with this license plate: AFK030.

“The vehicle also has a gun in it, a Glock 30 caliber pistol. It's loaded and ready to go to work,” said Sheriff Charlie Dougherty.

The men have a long history of arrests.

Moody was charged last month for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Just recently Baker was arrested for having a firearm as a convicted felon, along with drug possession and obstructing police.

Robbins was charged back in January for a protective order violation and breaking and entering without permission.

Police say those skills helped them in this escape.

“One vehicle had some credit cards in it. And somewhere around 3:15 this morning, one of those stolen credit cards was used in the Midwest City area,” Dougherty said.

The inmates were last seen at a 7-Eleven.

Those in Chandler said they've never heard of anything like this before.

“The first escape that I know of, I mean, they've had some runners that duck away from their work crews and stuff,” said Lee King.

The Sheriff says the escapees were all county inmates waiting on a court date.

If you know anything, you are urged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's office at 405-258-9933.

