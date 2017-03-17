Watch: Russell Westbrook makes insane pass to Victor Oladipo in win over Raptors

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder finished out a series on the road with an impressive win against the Raptors on Thursday night.

However, the 123-102 score wasn’t the only thing people were talking about after the game.

Russell Westbrook finished the game with 24 points,16 assists and 10 rebounds- earning his 34th triple-double of the season.

As Westbrook continues on his historic run, he also stunned fans with an impressive half-court pass to Victor Oladipo.

With two minutes left in the second quarter, Westbrook threw the ball between the legs of Raptors’ point guard Cory Joseph and into the hands of Oladipo.

“I just saw him and Taj running, and they’d been running all night and my job is to make sure to make the game easy for those guys,” Westbrook said.

Westbrook said he didn’t even realize the pass went through Joseph’s legs until he saw the clip afterward.

“Honestly, I didn’t even know if he was passing to me or Taj. I was running faster than Taj, so I assumed it was for me,” Oladipo said. “I saw him throw it, I didn’t see how he threw it. I looked down and the ball was just in my hands and I just laid it up.”