Eastbound lanes on Turner Turnpike near Wellston closed due to fatal accident

Posted 2:54 pm, March 18, 2017, by , Updated at 03:24PM, March 18, 2017

WELLSTON, Okla. – Both eastbound lanes on the Turner Turnpike are closed near Wellston due to a fatal accident.

Tolls were also suspended starting just before 2 p.m.

Traffic is being diverted.

NewsChannel 4 has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 