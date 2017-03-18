Eastbound lanes on Turner Turnpike near Wellston closed due to fatal accident

WELLSTON, Okla. – Both eastbound lanes on the Turner Turnpike are closed near Wellston due to a fatal accident.
Tolls were also suspended starting just before 2 p.m.
Traffic is being diverted.
TURNER Tpk: Due to an injury accident traffic is being diverted at Wellston EB.
— Oklahoma Turnpikes (@OKTurnpike) March 18, 2017
Turner Turnpike: Turner WB eb just east of Wellston both lanes are shut down due to an injury accident… CLS
— Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) March 18, 2017