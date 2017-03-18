Looking for answers: Oklahomans hope town hall will get senators’ attention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Hundreds gathered at Rose State College Saturday for a variety of reasons.

"I think with what's happening now with the education, the way it is with all of the cuts, the EPA and everything else, it's kind of scary and we want to know," said Quanah Schlesselman.

Hot topics at the town hall included education, the care of veterans and healthcare.

During the discussion, many hoped their concerns would be heard by Oklahoma Senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe.

“This is the result of various and multiple attempts of different groups of people trying to connect with Senator Lankford and Senator Inhofe and not having any luck," said Jennifer Harmon with Indivisible Oklahoma, the group that organized the event.

She says the town hall was met with resistance from one of the senators.

“We know that senator Lankford expressed some reservation about this town hall kind of event," said Harmon. "He wasn’t sure that we were civil or had the capacity to have meaningful dialogue.”

We reached out to both senators for comment. We didn't hear back from Senator Inhofe's office and according to a press release, Senator Lankford was in the Middle East for an Intelligence Committee trip.

Still, many were asking about priorities.

“I don’t know who they’re representing," said Melanie Burnett. "But obviously, if they’re not here, it’s not us.”

"You need to be with the public and at least hear from them and not just depend on sending post cards," said Steve Schlesselman.

Indivisible Oklahoma plans to send a video of the town hall to both senators.