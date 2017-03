× One dead after ATV accident near Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – One person is dead after an ATV accident near Edmond Saturday morning.

Crews are at the scene of Kelley and Simpson Road.

Three people, two boys and one girl, were on the ATV at the time of the crash, according to police.

Officials say the girl was driving when the ATV was flipped and one of the boys on the back was thrown.

That’s when the ATV rolled on top of him.

Their ages are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.