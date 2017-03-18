Police: Legendary musician Chuck Berry dead at 90

MISSOURI – Musician Chuck Berry died Saturday, according to St. Charles County Police.
Officials say they responded to a medical emergency around 12:40 p.m.
A man was found unresponsive inside the home.
Life saving techniques were administered but the man could not be revived and was pronounced dead.
Officials confirmed the man is legendary musician Chuck Berry.
He was 90.
BREAKING: Legendary musician Chuck Berry dies at 90, according to St. Charles County police. pic.twitter.com/J3VrjV87mp
— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 18, 2017