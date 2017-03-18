Temperatures expected to rise over the weekend, near 90 towards Monday

This weekend expect partly cloudy skies, increasing south winds and much warmer temps.

As a warm front moves north today I’m expecting temps warming into the 70s here in central OK. Lower 70s northern OK to lower 80s southern OK.

On Sunday even warmer weather with strong south winds.

Highs warming into the 80s with south winds 20-35 and gusty.

The fire danger going up again especially in western OK where a Fire Weather Watch has been posted for Sunday.

Our next cold front is showing up for next week but probably won’t make it to central OK until Tuesday.

So I’m expecting temps near 90 degrees Monday right here in OKC!

The jet stream still showing indications of changing to a more unsettled weather pattern later next week with a chance for thunderstorms.

The first chance seems to be Thursday night into Friday of next week.

Some severe weather is possible out west Thursday evening and then moving east across Oklahoma Thursday night into Friday.

It’s that time of year, stay tuned to the weather and have a great weekend!