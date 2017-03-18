One woman dead, baby critically injured after Oklahoma City crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – A pregnant woman is dead and her baby is in critical condition after an accident in Oklahoma City earlier this week.

Officials say the vehicle with the woman inside was traveling westbound on I-40 Thursday when their hood popped up.

Their driver lost sight of the highway and hit a semi who was also heading westbound.

The car then hit the median and came to a rest in the left lane.

20-year-old Ashlyn Byers died at the hospital from their injuries.

Byers was approximately six months pregnant.

The baby was delivered after the woman was pronounced dead.

The baby is in critical condition.