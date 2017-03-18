Vacant Oklahoma home where 5 family members killed burns

The home is the site where five people were murdered in 2015.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – The two-story vacant home where five family members were murdered has been heavily damaged in an early-morning fire.

Broken Arrow firefighters say the fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The structure was fully engulfed but firefighters had the fire under control by 4:30 a.m.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation. The structure has been the focus of a fundraising effort to purchase and demolish it and turn it into a memorial garden.

Police say brothers Robert Bever and Michael Bever fatally stabbed their parents, their 12- and 7-year-old brothers and 5-year-old sister inside the structure back in 2015. A 13-year-old sister survived and a 2-year-old sister was unharmed.

Robert Bever has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Michael Bever has pleaded not guilty.

Robert Bever, 18, and Michael Bever, 16

