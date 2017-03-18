Vacant Oklahoma home where 5 family members killed burns

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – The two-story vacant home where five family members were murdered has been heavily damaged in an early-morning fire.

Broken Arrow firefighters say the fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The structure was fully engulfed but firefighters had the fire under control by 4:30 a.m.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation. The structure has been the focus of a fundraising effort to purchase and demolish it and turn it into a memorial garden.

Police say brothers Robert Bever and Michael Bever fatally stabbed their parents, their 12- and 7-year-old brothers and 5-year-old sister inside the structure back in 2015. A 13-year-old sister survived and a 2-year-old sister was unharmed.

Robert Bever has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Michael Bever has pleaded not guilty.