Warrant issued for suspect involved in deadly Norman shooting

NORMAN, Okla. – Police have released suspect information following a deadly shooting in Norman Friday night.

Officials say around 8:47 p.m., Norman police responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Crestland Drive.

Two victims were taken to local hospitals.

One of the victims later died and the other is in stable condition.

Police are now looking for 19-year-old Deven Workman.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest for first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

It is believed his hair is now cut shorter than the photo released.

Authorities advise if you see him, you do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Investigators believe Workman knew one of the victims.

The incident is still under investigation.