New Details Emerge on Brad Underwood’s Departure From OSU

There's new light being shed on Brad Underwood's departure from Oklahoma State.

A source told KFOR Sports that OSU Athletic Director mike holder offered Underwood a raise which would pay him over two million dollars a season and eventually get him to three million dollars after five years during the life of his contract.

The source said Underwood was set on three million and Holder couldn't do it this early, but would get him there.

The source adds that the two planned to meet after the NCAA tournament, during which time Underwood had multiple job offers from other schools including Illinois.

After the tournament, instead of going into negotiations, Underwood resigned and took the Illinois job.

Underwood's three million dollar salary demand would've have put him as one of the highest paid coaches in the big 12 on par with other coaches who have been to the Final Four.

We reached out to Brad Underwood Sunday for comment, but he didn't get back to us.