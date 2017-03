OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a woman who took a stolen check to an Oklahoma City bank.

The check was reportedly passed in July 2016 at the Arvest Bank near MacArthur and Reno.

Several months later, the woman has not been identified.

Now, police have released a surveillance photo and asked for help in solving the case.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online.

Police said you can remain anonymous.