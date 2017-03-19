Red Flag Warning: Last day of winter temps in the 80s, 90s across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Happy last day of winter!

Won’t feel like winter today with highs in the 80s, gusty south winds and partly cloudy skies.

Some fog in southern and southeastern Oklahoma this morning should break up by late morning.

Red Flag Fire Warnings have been posted for western Oklahoma until 8 p.m. this evening.

Tonight, another very mild night with lows 50s and 60s.

A cold front will be approaching far northwestern Oklahoma late tonight with no rain on the front.

This front stalls out across northwestern Oklahoma on Monday.

So, it’s even warmer Monday, in fact, hot temps expected Monday across central and southern Oklahoma with highs 80s and 90s!

The cold front slowly pushes southeast across Oklahoma on Tuesday, but still no rain on the front.

Highs will be very warm ahead of the front and turning cooler behind the front.

In Oklahoma City, the front comes in late morning or early afternoon which means temps start out warm and then turn cooler late Tuesday afternoon.

The weather pattern seems likely to change later this week, as we go into a more unsettled jet stream flow.

The chances for showers and t’storms increasing later this week and especially next week, as waves of jet stream energy move across the southern plains.

This time of year, you know, this means severe weather chances going up.

Stay tuned to the weather, folks!