Sooners Meet Washington in Seattle for Trip to OKC

Oklahoma’s women’s basketball team will have to win a true road game in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to earn a spot in the Sweet 16 in the Oklahoma City Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners face third seeded Washington in the second round on Monday at 8:00 pm central time at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington.

It will be the third straight year OU has played the Huskies, having beaten them in Norman two years ago and last season in Seattle in December.

Washington is led by senior guard Kelsey Plum, who is the NCAA career Division 1 scoring leader.

Plum has averaged 37.5 points in two games against the Sooners, scoring 45 in Norman and 30 in Seattle.

The winner of OU-Washington advances to the Oklahoma City Regional semifinals, played at Chesapeake Arena on Friday, March 24.

