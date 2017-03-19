“Three very special people,” Woman, 2 children killed in crash near Wellston identified

WELLSTON, Okla. – A woman and two children who were killed in a crash in eastern Oklahoma have been identified.

The four-vehicle crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the Turner Turnpike near Wellston in Lincoln County.

Lanes of the turnpike were shut down for over three hours.

Now, the identities of those who lost their lives in the crash have been released.

Fifty-year-old Linda Irie, 9-year-old Brooklynn Newville and 5-year-old Jace Newville were pronounced deceased at the scene.

A GoFundMe page created to help the family of three states Irie was the grandmother of Brooklynn and Jace.

“The Newville/Irie family have always been the type to bend over backwards for others; always giving, always encouraging, always lending a hand,” the page states. “Please pray for them as they grieve the loss of three very special people.”

A fourth relative, a 6-year-old, was also involved in the crash but survived as did all those in the other three vehicles.

There is still no word on the cause of the crash at this time.