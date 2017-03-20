Authorities continue search for 3 inmates who escaped from Lincoln County Jail

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are still searching for three inmates who escaped from the Lincoln County Jail last week.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say Brian Moody, 23, Sonny Baker, 41, and Mark Robbins, 23, escaped from the jail through the ventilation system.

All three men were incarcerated for property crimes.

The suspects alleged stole a 2008 silver Dodge pickup with the Oklahoma license plate AKF-030 and a 2004 grey Dodge pickup with the Oklahoma license plate 185-FGR.

Officials say there was also a loaded glock pistol in one of the trucks, so the suspects are considered armed and dangerous

Credit cards that were inside one of the trucks was used at a 7-Eleven in Midwest City.

Moody and Baker are from the southwest part of Lincoln County and Robbins is from the Shawnee area.

If you see any of them, please call police.