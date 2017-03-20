Body camera video shows police chase end in Midwest City bedroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA – Newly-released body camera video shows a dangerous police chase earlier this month.

The chase began around 3 a.m. March 8 when an officer pulled Manuel Adrian Juarez over for a broken tail light near I-40 and Meridian.

When the officer approached the vehicle, Juarez drove off.

The chase lead officers across several metro freeways and, eventually, a police helicopter took over.

According to the police report, Juarez parked the Buick he was driving outside of a house near S.E. 29th and Air Depot in Midwest City.

Police said Juarez’s girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child, lived at the house.

The front door was locked, so Juarez broke in through a window in the back of the house, injuring himself.

In the video, police can be seen entering the house, finding Juarez hiding on the floor of a bedroom.

According to the report, police said, initially, another person at the house told them Juarez was not inside the house but later confessed he was.

He was arrested, treated for his injuries and taken to jail where he remains.

He’s charged with aggravated attempting to elude a police officer — a felony and reckless driving.

According to jail records, he’s also racked up charges for drugs, gang activity and being a felon in possession of a firearm.