Body of teen who went missing after car crash found in wooded area

RALEIGH, N.C. – Investigators are trying to figure out exactly what led to the death of a 17-year-old girl in North Carolina.

According to WRAL, 17-year-old Lauren Maria Jenkins was reported missing after she was involved in a car accident on Friday night.

Authorities say Jenkins failed to yield as she attempted to make a left turn and pulled out in front of another car. They said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

Jenkins was last seen leaving the scene of the crash on foot.

On Sunday, officials found her body in a wooded area several blocks away from the crash site.

Troopers told WTVD that they were not sure if Jenkins died from injuries she received in the accident. Now, the medical examiner will need to determine her cause and manner of death.