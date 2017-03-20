× Chickasha police, sign company come to aid of Oklahoma woman

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Officers from a local police department and a few generous citizens came to the aid of the widow of a sheriff’s deputy.

In 2012, Harper County Deputy Sheriff William Charles Coen was killed in a car accident while responding to a call.

Following his death, his widow, Lori, moved to Chickasha.

Recently, the hoist rope on Lori’s flag broke during a storm. Officers noticed the broken rope and decided to help.

Lt. Scott Weaver, with the Chickasha Police Department, donated the hoist rope and swivel eye bolt snaps, while officers reached out to Bad Boys Sign and Graphics for help.

Without hesitation or payment, Angel Rangel and his crew came to the rescue. Rangel brought the company’s truck so workers could reach the broken rope.

Now, the American flag is flying thanks to a few helping hands.

“I am proud to be able to help a gold star spouse,” Weaver said.