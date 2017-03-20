× Cooking with Kyle: Creating delicious deviled eggs

OKLAHOMA CITY – There are countless recipes for Deviled Eggs; creativity and personal tastes dictate the favorite of any given group or family.

Here is the classic, somewhat universal “base,” along with directions for successful boiling and my suggestions for creative additions.

To boil eggs:

Place eggs in one layer in a large saucepan or pot.

Cover with lukewarm water – 1″ or so above the top of eggs.

Add a healthy pinch of salt and a tablespoon of white vinegar to the lukewarm water.

Bring eggs to boil over medium-high heat; boil for two minutes.

Remove from heat, cover and allow to sit for 14 minutes.

Drain warm water and place eggs in a cold water bath infused with ice to cool.

To peel, tap bottom of egg on hard surface, carefully peel upward from base

Classic Deviled Eggs:

12 large eggs, boiled, peeled and halved, yolks removed.

1/2 C Mayonnaise

1.5 t Dijon mustard

1.5 t prepared yellow mustard

2 dashes Worcestershire

Pinch of salt.

Paprika (for garnish)

Place yolks in bowl. Mash, using fork tines or potato masher. Fold in additional ingredients, continue mashing until mixture is smooth.

Pipe or spoon mixture into egg whites. Garnish with Paprika.

Optional Additions/Suggestions:

To the above mixture, add:

1 t Dill Weed, 1/4 t garlic powder. Garnish with fresh dill sprig.

2 T bacon bits, 2 T grated sharp cheddar. Garnish with minced scallions.

1 T minced fresh cilantro, 1 T minced red onion. Garnish with avocado.

2 t sweet pickle juice, 2-3 sweet gherkins, minced.

3-4 cooked shrimp, peeled and minced, 1 t Old Bay seasoning. Garnish with tiny lemon zest.