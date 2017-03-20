× Fallin appoints Dave Lopez as new secretary of state

OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Mary Fallin has announced that former Oklahoma Commerce Secretary Dave Lopez is rejoining her Cabinet.

He will fill the vacant position of secretary of state, succeeding Mike Hunter, who is the new Oklahoma attorney general.

As secretary of state, Lopez will serve as a senior adviser to the governor on policy, economic issues and legislative issues.

“Dave Lopez has been a successful businessman and tremendous civic leader with connections all around the nation,” said Fallin. “He brings a great deal of expertise and enthusiasm to the post and I’m delighted to have him back on my Cabinet. He will help in my efforts to implement pro-growth, fiscally responsible and conservative policies to move this state forward.”

Lopez previously served as the interim superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools from 2013 to 2014. He also served as the governor’s secretary of commerce from 2011 until 2013.

Lopez will begin his new duties on March 27. His appointment still must be confirmed by the Oklahoma Senate.