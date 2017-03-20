× Former Oklahoma teacher’s aide out on bond for second-degree rape arrested again

DUNCAN, Okla. – A former Duncan High School teacher’s aide who was out on bond for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student was arrested for the second time for lewd acts with a child.

In November 2016, police say a father found concerning messages on his daughter’s Facebook account.

The girl told her father that the messages were from Darryl Stevenson, a teacher’s aide at Duncan High School, KSWO reports.

In the messages, Stevenson allegedly asked the girl how old she was and where she lived.

The father reported the incident to police, who later brought Stevenson in for questioning.

The man denied talking to the girl and said someone else had sent the messages from his Facebook account, the Duncan Banner reports.

However, he would not give authorities the name of the person he claimed used his account.

Police later served a search warrant and searched Stevenson’s Facebook messages where they reportedly found hundred of messages between him and another underage girl.

Detectives questioned the 14-year-old girl and she allegedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with Stevenson.

Stevenson resigned from his position at the high school shortly after police began investigating his relationship with the student, school officials confirmed.

He was later arrested and booked into the Stephens County Jail on a complaint of second-degree rape.

In January 2017, Stevenson found himself in trouble again when police were alerted to a suspicious vehicle in Lawton.

When authorities arrived to the scene, the car, which reportedly had expired tags, began to drive away, causing Lawton police to initiate a traffic stop, the Duncan Banner reports.

According to court documents, Stevenson was driving the car and a 14-year-old minor was in the back seat, naked from the waist up.

The minor initially tried to tell police she was 18 years old, court documents state; however, Stevenson allegedly tried speaking for the girl, saying that she was born in 1991.

According to the Duncan Banner, Stevenson could not provide a “good reason” as to why the minor was naked.

Stevenson was arrested and charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, failure to pay taxes due to state and failure to maintain insurance or security.

He is scheduled to appear in court April 3.