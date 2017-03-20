× GoFundMe page set up for newborn baby after mother killed in tragic Oklahoma City crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – A newborn baby remains in the hospital after her mother was killed in a tragic crash in Oklahoma City last week.

Officials say the vehicle with the woman inside was traveling westbound on I-40 Thursday when their hood popped up.

Their driver lost sight of the highway and hit a semi who was also heading westbound.

The car then hit the median and came to a rest in the left lane.

Ashlyn Byers, 20, died at the hospital from her injuries.

Byers was pregnant at the time of the fatal crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated in their report.

Her baby was delivered after she was pronounced dead.

The baby remains in the hospital in critical condition.

According to the GoFundMe pages, the newborn, Sally, is suffering from daily seizures due to a lack of oxygen to the brain when she was born.

Click here if you would like to donate to Ashlyn Byers’ GoFundMe.

Click here if you would like to donate to the baby’s GoFundMe.