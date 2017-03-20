Hot temps expected Monday across central, southern Oklahoma

Hot temps are expected Monday across central and southern OK with highs 80s and 90s!

A cold front slowly pushes southeast across Oklahoma on Tuesday but it looks to pass without any rain.

Highs will be very warm ahead of the front and turning cooler behind the front.

In OKC, the front comes in late morning or early afternoon which means temps start out warm and then turn cooler late Tuesday afternoon.

The weather pattern seems likely to change later this week as we go into a more unsettled jet stream flow.

The chances for showers and t’storms will increase later this week and especially next week as waves of jet stream energy move across the southern plains.

Stay tuned to the weather folks!