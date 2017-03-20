“I am extremely disappointed,” Metro man claims Craigslist movers stole $18,000 during move

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - It was supposed to be a quick move, but a local man said he was conned and is now out thousands of dollars after using a popular classified ad site.

"I'm that kind of person, that I trust everybody too much," said Harvey Kirkes.

Kirkes said his trust is what got him in trouble.

"I'm not angry. I am extremely disappointed," he told News Channel 4.

He said he is disappointed in the two men he recently hired on Craigslist to help him move.

Kirkes said the pair claimed to be father and son.

"We had become quick friends," Kirkes said.

He explained they were both very professional and were good at their job.

He said the two were supposed to meet him at his new house in the Stillwater area.

"Waited, waited and they didn't show," Kirkes recalled.

When he went back to his Bethany house, he found his rented U-Haul still sitting outside with no sign of the helpers.

He then discovered the cash that was sitting on the kitchen counter in a money bag was gone.

"$18,000 I know was in there," Kirkes said. "I think they had a weak point that hit. I think it all took place within a three-minute period. Their desire for that money was stronger than their morals.”

Kirkes has since filed a police report.

He got surveillance video from U-Haul and has handed it over to detectives.

Police now want to speak with the two men pictured renting the U-Haul with Kirkes.

NewsChannel 4 called the so called mover’s cell number and sent a text message, but we have not heard back.

Police also tried calling and also did not get a response.

Kirkes hopes the people who took his money have a change of heart and do the right thing.

"Hopefully, when they woke up the next day, they felt guilty and I, honestly, believe they will feel guilty," Kirkes said.

Kirkes said he will over a $1,000 reward to whoever helps catch the crooks.