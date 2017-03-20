Man allegedly assaults woman in bank’s HR department after being let go

ATOKA, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is recovering after she was allegedly assaulted by a disgruntled former coworker.

Authorities tell KXII that after 41-year-old Craig Allen Viefhaus was fired from FirstBank in Atoka, he went back to the bank to talk with the bank’s president.

A police report claims that Viefhaus threatened to fight the bank president before going to the human resources department.

Officials say Viefhaus pushed a 29-year-old woman to the floor in the HR department, claiming she led a “witch hunt” against him.

The victim spent the next two days in a hospital for a concussion after she hit her head on furniture when she fell to the ground.

Viefhaus has been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault and battery.