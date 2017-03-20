× New Oklahoma City fire rating means thousands could save on insurance

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City’s new fire rating means thousands of homeowners could soon be saving money on their property insurance.

The Oklahoma City fire department recently secured the top fire protection rating.

“This is fantastic news for Oklahoma City residents,” said Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak. “Not only does it give them peace of mind knowing they are protected by one of the best fire departments in the country, but many of them will also see a drop in their property insurance. This is a tremendous accomplishment by the Oklahoma City Fire Department. It shows their serious commitment to community safety. We were happy to play a small role in their success.”

Many insurance companies use this classification to help calculate premiums.

One local independent insurance agent says this could mean savings in the hundreds of dollars a year for some homeowners.

