Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly fracturing another man's skull

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested after allegedly fracturing another man’s skull.

On March 15, police were called to a home in the 14600 block of S.E. 98th on reports of an assault with a dangerous weapon.

When police arrived, witnesses at the scene said that 27-year-old Jose Mario Martinez got into an argument with another man over a pair of boots.

The two men then became involved in a shoving match, witnesses said.

At one point during the altercation, Martinez allegedly grabbed a concrete rake and hit the victim over the back of the head.

The victim was rushed to the emergency room with a skull fracture.

Martinez was later arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of assault with a dangerous weapon.