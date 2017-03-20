× Oklahoma senator under investigation hires attorney, set to resign and be arraigned

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma senator under investigation has now hired an attorney, is set to resign and be arraigned.

Oklahoma State Senator Ralph Shortey has hired Ed Blau to defend him, the attorney told NewsChannel 4 on Monday evening.

Three felony charges were filed against the senator recently – including engaging in child prostitution, engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church and transporting a minor for prostitution.

Blau also told us Shortey is set to resign from the senate later this week.

The defense attorney said Shortey is set to be arraigned then, as well.

