OU coach Bob Stoops publicly addresses Baker Mayfield’s arrest for the first time

NORMAN, Okla. – While we’re in the middle of March Madness, college football fans are already gearing up for football season.

On Monday, OU head football coach Bob Stoops addressed the media about the upcoming season and an incident that happened in the off season.

On Feb. 25, OU quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and fleeing and resisting arrest from police in Arkansas.

According to the Fayetteville District Court report, Mayfield stated he was trying to break up an altercation, and a police officer asked him to stay so he could take a statement for his report.

Mayfield reportedly was yelling profanities, and the officer reported that Mayfield was intoxicated, slurring his speech and smelling of alcohol.

Officers say when they asked him to stop cursing, he attempted to run away. He was tackled and taken into custody. Mayfield apologized for his actions, but the case against him has not been resolved.

On Monday, Stoops addressed Mayfield’s arrest, saying that he was disappointed in his actions that night. However, he did not announce any punishment for Mayfield, adding that the case is still ‘ongoing.’

“Very disappointed that Baker put himself in that situation. As you know, it’s still ongoing, so we won’t determine anything until it’s been complete. He’ll go out and practice tomorrow. His reaction, he’s very hurt that he put himself in that situation, as well. I’m sure it’s hurt him, it’s embarrassed him. But he can overcome it and I’m sure he will as he moves forward,” Stoops said.

According to the OU Daily, Mayfield’s next court date is set for April 7.

The Red/White game is slated for April 8 in Norman.