OU Women's Season Comes to an End

Sherri Coale’s Sooners season came to an end in Seattle in the second round NCAA Tournament after they suffered a 108-82 loss to the hands of Washington on their home floor.

Kelsey Plum dropped 38 on Oklahoma which helped her become the NCAA single season scoring record holder. She also added 11 assists.

OKC native Gioya Carter notched 17 points to lead OU. Chelsea Dungee added 16 while Peyton Little had 14. The usually reliable Vionise Pierre-Louis only managed to score six.

The Sooners loss means they won’t have a chance to play in the OKC regional. Oklahoma finishes the year with a 23-10 record.