Police: Attempted thief leaves behind key piece of evidence at crime scene

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an attempted thief left behind a key piece of evidence at a crime scene, which led to his arrest.

On March 13, officers were called to an armed robbery at a home in northwest Oklahoma City after a stranger confronted a man inside his own garage.

The arrest affidavit claims the victim told police that he was in his garage when a stranger walked up to him and pointed a pistol at him.

The victim told officers that the alleged suspect told him “give me your f****** wallet or I am going to kill you.” The victim told the man that he was “not doing this in my garage.”

When the alleged suspect turned the gun’s safety off, the victim said he lunged at the suspect.

At that point, the suspect took off running and accidentally dropped his wallet in front of the victim’s house.

Authorities say the ID in the wallet identified the alleged suspect as 26-year-old Adarius Williams.

Williams was arrested on a complaint of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.