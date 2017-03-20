Secret Service helping with the investigation into Oklahoma Sen. Ralph Shortey

MOORE, Okla. – We’re now learning that the Secret Service is helping with the investigation into Oklahoma Sen. Ralph Shortey.

On Monday, the United States Secret Service told NewsChannel 4 that a special financial and cyber crimes task force is assisting Moore police in its investigation.

The group, called the Economic and Identity Theft Task Force, is made up of several different local, state and federal agencies, including Moore police and the FBI.

Authorities say a detective assigned to the task force is using the forensic resources of the Secret Service to investigate evidence collected as a part of the investigation into Sen. Shortey.

On Wednesday, the Moore Police Department released a redacted report containing details of an incident at a motel between Sen. Ralph Shortey and a 17-year-old.

When police went to check on a juvenile at the Super 8 in Moore earlier this month, officers said they smelled a “strong odor of raw marijuana” coming from Room 120.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn confirmed that the teen was found in the motel room with Sen. Shortey.

A Kindle tablet revealed the teen had told the adult that he needed money for spring break, to which the adult, believed to be Shortey, responded, “would you be interested in ‘sexual’ stuff?”

According to an affidavit, the teen told authorities that he and Shortey have known each other for about one year. He said they originally met last year through a Craigslist personal encounter ad.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn filed three felony charges against Shortey, including engaging in child prostitution, engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church, and transporting a minor for prostitution.

On Thursday afternoon, Shortey turned himself in to the Cleveland County Jail.

The next day, FBI agents were seen searching the senator’s home and carrying out boxes.

However, it is not known what those boxes contained. Officials say the search warrant is currently sealed.

The Secret Service and Moore police say it’s not uncommon for the Secret Service’s resources to be used as a part of a potential internet or cyber crime investigation.