Several schools in northeast Oklahoma City may close due to budget crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many state agencies are dealing with budget cuts due to a nearly $900 million budget shortfall, one local district may be looking at drastic measures to save money.

Oklahoma City Public School leaders are looking at closing several schools in northeast Oklahoma City to help with the budget cuts.

Sources tell NewsChannel 4 FD Moon Academy, Edgemere Elementary and Green Pastures in Spencer are all listed as schools that could possibly close.

Northeast Academy may also close as a high school and reopen as a middle school.

Oklahoma City Schools Superintendent Aurora Lora is expected to present the recommendations to the Oklahoma City Public School Board during Monday night’s meeting.

Students who attend the schools recommended for closure will be reassigned to other schools within the district.

Under the plan, K-4th students from FD Moon Academy would attend Martin Luther King Elementary, Thelma R. Parks Elementary and Edwards Elementary.

FD Moon students in the 5th and 6th grade would go to Douglas Mid-High.

Northeast Academy students would also be sent to Douglas Mid-High.

Students at Green Pasture Elementary would also be divided.

K-4th students living south of N.E. 36th would go to Telstar Elementary, while those living north of N.E. 36th St. would attend Spencer Elementary.

Green Pastures students in the 5th and 6th grade would attend Rogers Middle School.

If Edgemere is closed, students would attend Martin Luther King Elementary School.

At this point, these are just recommendations the superintendent will present to the board Monday night.

The board would have to approve any school closures.

If approved, the changes would be in effect for the upcoming school year starting in August.