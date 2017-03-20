× Shrine Circus brings new excitement to Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – The India Shrine Circus comes to the OKC Fairgrounds Arena Thursday, March 23 through Sunday, March 26, 2017. There are seven performances to choose from for your convenience.

We will have tigers, elephants, pony rides and a high-wire act. The high-wire act is amazing. You will not want to miss the India Shrine Circus. Invite your friends and family to come with you to the India Shrine Circus. Ticket are available NOW!

“From high-wire chills to animal acts, the 2017 India Shrine Circus is wonderful family entertainment” said David G. David, Circus Chairman of India Shrine Center.

David continued, “We are so proud that our circus provides truly excellent experience that can be shared by any member of the family,” $15.00 for an adult ticket or $8.00 ticket for children 12 and under from any Shriner. You can save $2.00 per ticket by purchasing your tickets from a Shriner. You can also purchase tickets by calling 947-3311 or online at www.IndiaShrineCircus.org.

Indeed, the India Shrine Circus offers something rare in today’s high-tech society… it’s good wholesome fun for every age and it’s all happening live right in front of your eyes.

This is one of the largest three-ring circuses touring America and if this is your child’s first circus experience or your 50th you don’t want to miss the music, the lights, the laughter and spine-chilling trills of the India Shrine Circus.

Evening performances begin at 7:30 PM Thursday through Saturday, Saturday daytime performances are at 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM. Sunday performances are 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.