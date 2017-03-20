Students, community leaders speaking out after teen with special needs allegedly attacked outside bowling alley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. – Some students and community leaders are speaking out after a teen with special needs was attacked by his peers outside of a bowling alley.

November Mullican witnessed it all. She told NewsChannel 4 she tried to stop several teens from stomping and beating one of their peers who has special needs.

It happened outside an El Reno bowling alley in early March.

Cell phone video captured the incident. Police said two of the suspects in the video have been identified. They’re 13 and 14.

Police are turning assault and battery charges over to the DA’s office.

