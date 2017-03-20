Traffic stop leads to investigation of designer knockoffs, fake merchandise in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A routine traffic stop turned out to be more than what officers expected.

“While doing an inventory of the vehicle, the officer found a lot of merchandise in there,” said Master Sgt. Gary Knight

The officer discovered Jamara Gator had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Even though the police report said Gator is unemployed, he could be involved in illegally selling fake merchandise.

“They've been wrapped up in bubble wrap and actually had price tags on them, as if they were either going to be sold again or tried to be returned to a store,” Knight said.

Everything from knockoff designer belts and purses to fake gold and diamond rings.

He even had laptops and iPads, costing between 600 and $800.

It's a move that has legitimate business owners upset.

“Well, counterfeit, in general, harm the economy in various ways, but it also takes away from legitimacy of true business people who do give back their local economy,” said Pam Orendorff.

Orendorff has worked nearly 20 years to get her business up and running.

She has her fair share of competition, but she said those who sell fake products do no one any good.

She urges shoppers stop buying from scam artists.

“If you're buying out of the trunk of a car, generally, I would guess, it's probably not going to be a legitimate sale,” Orendorff said.

Gator was arrested on charges of driving under suspicion, speeding and failure to show insurance.

Police impounded his car and seized the merchandise.