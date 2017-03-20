Tulsa officer kills woman with patrol car during gun battle

TULSA, Okla.- A Tulsa police officer used a patrol car to run over and kill a woman who was in a shootout with police.

Sgt. Dave Walker told reporters that 21-year-old Madison Sueann Dickson was killed Saturday when the officer intentionally struck her while she exchanged gunfire with other officers.

The names of the officers were not released.

Dickson was wanted for four recent gun related incidents, including three shootings that left at least two people wounded.

Police say Dickson got into a pickup truck that was leaving an apartment Saturday after officers had spotted her, then eventually jumped out of the truck and began exchanging gunfire with at least two officers before she was struck by the patrol car.

The driver of the truck is being questioned.